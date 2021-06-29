School bus drivers needed in Osceola County, across Central Florida

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The School District of Osceola County held a job fair on Tuesday as transportation services is looking to hire 40 school bus drivers for the new school year.

“I like to tell people that being a bus driver is like being the captain of a time machine because that yellow time machine is transporting these kids to their future,” Randy Wheeler with transportation services said.

This is the second job fair the district has hosted this year.

[TRENDING: Manatees dying at alarming rate | Latest on Fla. condo tower collapse | Is it legal to drive barefoot?]

Ad

Wheeler explained they need more drivers since the district is fully going back to in-person learning this year and expect more students to ride buses.

“If you want to be a school bus driver, we are going to give you all the training you need to get your commercial driver’s license we are going to take care of all of that for you,” Wheeler said.

Many school districts locally and around the state are in need of school bus drivers.

News 6 reached out to multiple school districts about bus driver shortages.

According to Orange County Public Schools, the district is looking to hire 100 school bus drivers. The district will be holding a job fair at the Pine Hills Compound (5140 N. Pine Hills Road, Orlando, Fla. 32808) on July 12 from 9 a.m. till 1 p.m.

Flagler County Schools said the district also needs school bus drivers.

Lake County Schools needs 25 drivers and Sumter County needs five drivers.

Earlier this month, transportation services with Seminole County Public Schools held a job fair in search of bus drivers and mechanics.

Ad

Officials said they do have some potential applicants but still need 35 to 40 drivers. The district is working on hosting another job fair in July.

Apply for job openings with the link below:

ORANGE COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

FLAGLER SCHOOLS

SEMINOLE COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

OSCEOLA SCHOOLS