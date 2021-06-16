Seminole County Schools needs bus drivers ahead of new school year

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – Seminole County Public Schools Transportation Services is holding a job fair Wednesday as the district says it needs more school bus drivers before the school year starts in August.

Wednesday’s job fair is taking place at the Winter Springs Bus Depot at 822 State Road 434 until 4 p.m.

Kevin Vargas, 23, was one of the first applicants to arrive at the bus depot Wednesday.

“I heard there was a shortage of bus drivers and I know buses are the main way of transportation for most of the kids these days, especially now with COVID and all that stuff, and kids will be going back to school face-to-face,” Vargas said.

Al Harris, lead bus driver, explained the district is going through a bus driver shortage, something they’ve been dealing with since last year.

“Everybody that I talk to in our industry is feeling this crunch due to COVID, due to people not wanting to do bus driving,” Harris said.

Harris said they roughly have 300 drivers but need 35 more. They are also looking for monitors and mechanics.

According to SCPS, school bus drivers and mechanics, a commercial driver’s license is not required to apply. The district is offering free training to acquire a CDL.

Transportation services said it plans to hold another job fair later this summer.