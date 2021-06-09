Help wanted: Hilton to host hiring event in Orlando this week

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hilton is hanging up the help wanted sign.

The hotel chain is hosting a hospitality hiring event at Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek Thursday.

The hiring spree is for its Bonnet Creek location and the Waldorf Astoria in Orlando. Hilton is looking to fill full-time, part-time and seasonal positions.

Hilton says an array of positions are available. They’re searching for people to do administrative work at the front desk, in food and beverage, culinary, its spas, housekeeping, golf operations and maintenance among other hospitality roles.

The event will from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. There will complimentary self-parking in the hotel’s parking garage. Applications must wear face masks and social distancing guidelines will be in effect.

Applicants must register to attend. Interested individuals can view open positions at jobs.hilton.com.