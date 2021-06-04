Cloudy icon
88º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Traffic

Man dies in crash on I-4 in Seminole County

Driver may have suffered medical episode, troopers say

Daniel Dahm
, Digital Content Manager

Tags: 
Traffic
,
Fatal Crash
,
Seminole County
,
I-4
File photo of Florida Highway Patrol cruiser
File photo of Florida Highway Patrol cruiser (WJXT 2020)

A 58-year-old man died in a crash Friday on I-4 in Seminole County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck was reported at 12:40 p.m. on I-4 east near State Road 434 in Longwood.

[TRENDING: Video shows Casey Anthony after bar spat | Jobless push DeSantis to extend benefits | Beer OK in RV while driving?]

The FHP said a Ford Fusion struck a barrier wall after the driver, a 58-year-old man, possibly suffered a medical episode.

The victim was taken to Lake Mary ER, where he died, troopers said.

The left eastbound lane of I-4 is blocked.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: