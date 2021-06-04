Woman, dog killed in hit-and-run crash in Orange County, FHP says

A woman and dog were killed in a hit-and-run in Orange County, the FHP says.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman and her dog were killed Friday morning in a hit-and-run crash in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck was reported at 6:05 a.m. on John Young Parkway near Hunters Creek Boulevard, south of State Road 417.

According to the FHP, a witness said a white car struck the woman, who was walking her dog, and the driver didn’t stop.

The woman and dog were found dead in the northbound lanes of John Young Parkway, the FHP said.

The white sedan likely has damage to its front end, the hood and possibly the windshield, according to troopers.

John Young Parkway is closed in the area. Orange Blossom Trail can be used as an alternate route.