2 dead, 4 injured in fiery 2-vehicle crash in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were killed and four others were injured early Friday in a fiery two-vehicle crash in Volusia County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The double fatal wreck was reported at 1:25 a.m. on State Road 472 at County Road 4101 (Kentucky Avenue), south of DeLand.

The FHP said both vehicles were traveling east on S.R. 472 when the crash occurred and one of the cars caught fire. The cause of the wreck is under investigation.

The names of the two victims who died have not been released. The other four victims were taken to Central Florida Regional Hospital, but their conditions are not known.

S.R. 472 is closed in the area.

Volusia County and DeLand firefighters responded to the call.