TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned trailer slows I-4 in Seminole County

SANFORD, Fla. – An overturned trailer is causing major backups on I-4 from Seminole County into Volusia County.

The incident happened Wednesday morning on I-4 east near State Road 417 in Sanford.

One eastbound lane of I-4 is open in the area, causing slowdowns.

Travelers heading into Volusia County should expect delays.

Video shows a big rig pulling two trailers, with the second one on its side in the left lane of eastbound I-4, but no other details have been released.

