Partly Cloudy icon
73º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Traffic

TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned trailer slows I-4 in Seminole County

Eastbound traffic backed up heading into Volusia County

Daniel Dahm
, Digital Content Manager

Tags: 
Traffic
,
Seminole County
Overturned trailer slows I-4 in Seminole County
Overturned trailer slows I-4 in Seminole County

SANFORD, Fla. – An overturned trailer is causing major backups on I-4 from Seminole County into Volusia County.

The incident happened Wednesday morning on I-4 east near State Road 417 in Sanford.

[TRENDING: Children, 12 and 14, open fire on deputies | ‘I just pushed a bear:’ Video shows girl protecting pups | Deputy suspended over TikTok]

One eastbound lane of I-4 is open in the area, causing slowdowns.

Travelers heading into Volusia County should expect delays.

Video shows a big rig pulling two trailers, with the second one on its side in the left lane of eastbound I-4, but no other details have been released.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: