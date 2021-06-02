TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned trailer slows I-4 in Seminole County

SANFORD, Fla. – An overturned trailer is causing major backups on I-4 from Seminole County into Volusia County.
The incident happened Wednesday morning on I-4 east near State Road 417 in Sanford.
One eastbound lane of I-4 is open in the area, causing slowdowns.
Travelers heading into Volusia County should expect delays.
Video shows a big rig pulling two trailers, with the second one on its side in the left lane of eastbound I-4, but no other details have been released.
** TRAFFIC ALERT **— Trooper Steve (@TrooperSteve_) June 2, 2021
EB I-4 x SR-417 (Seminole County)
- right lane open
- overturned trailer
- Expect eastbound delays towards Deland#Seminole #lakeMary #Sanford pic.twitter.com/kP0pCXFVcQ