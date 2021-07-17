More protests planned to support Cuba in Central Florida Saturday

ORLANDO, Fla. – After nearly one week, historic anti-government protests continue from Cuba to throughout Florida.

More local rallies for Cuba are being planned in Central Florida, including one at Lake Eola in downtown Orlando and another at Kissimmee Lake Front Park Saturday afternoon.

Cuba has been struggling with food shortages and COVID-19 under the communist party’s 62-year dictatorship. In Cuba, protests began Sunday when thousands of Cubans marched on Havana’s Malecon promenade and elsewhere to protest food and medicine shortages, power outages and some even calling for political change, according to the Associated Press.

After these demonstrations, the Cuban government shut down the internet. Much of the conversation in the political realm has centered around the idea of the U.S. assisting Cuba in providing access to the internet. Internet access was restored in Cuba earlier this week, but, as of Thursday, cellphone data was still not fully restored.

President Joe Biden weighed in and said there are a number of things the U.S. would consider doing, such as remittances, but added that he wants to be sure the Cuban government won’t take advantage.

When protests began in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis urged Floridians to stay off of roads and highways.

“We can’t have that. It’s dangerous for you to be shutting down a thoroughfare. You’re also putting other people in jeopardy. You don’t know if an emergency vehicle needs to get somewhere, and then obviously it’s just disrespectful to make people stand in traffic,” the governor told reporters during a press conference in Miami.

The rally in downtown Orlando Saturday is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. and the rally in Kissimmee is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.