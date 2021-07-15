Central Florida protesters continue showing support for people of Cuba

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Hundreds gathered on Wednesday to rally for the people of Cuba at a major Seminole County intersection.

They came with signs in hand to State Road 434 and State Road 436, along with both Cuban and American flags.

Demonstrators said while they may be many miles from Cuba, they hope their message of support reaches the Cubans during this historic moment, where people in Cuba have taken to the streets, protesting the government.

Sounds of support could be heard around the busy intersection, with many honking their horns and rally-goers playing drums.

But perhaps just as loud and powerful were the voices of the many gathered, chanting for liberty.

Justo Lopez held an American and a Cuban flag during the event.

“I know we are hundreds of miles from Cuba, but we want the whole world to know that the Cuban people need help and we’re here to support, and we’re behind it; we want them to be free,” Lopez said.

Lopez said this is a moment 62 years in the making.