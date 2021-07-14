Man arrested during protests for Cuba in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police said they made one arrest Tuesday night after demonstrators shut down a major road as they protested the conditions in Cuba.

Officers tried to maintain the crowd outside of Sedano’s Supermarket near Semoran Boulevard and Curry Ford Road. The crowd eventually spilled into the middle of the street, blocking southbound traffic, according to the Orlando Police Department.

As the crowd of around 500 people protested for about an hour, officers said they used their PA system to ask them to clear the roadway. Announcements were made in English and Spanish for 15 minutes, according to OPD.

Police said Alain Lamas Rios was sitting in the middle of South Semoran Boulevard and refused to move. Officers went up to Rios and ordered the 42-year-old to move, but he would not budge, according to the arrest affidavit.

Authorities took Rios into custody for disorderly conduct, records show.