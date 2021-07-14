Protestors block Semoran Boulevard to show support for people in Cuba

Hundreds of protestors blocked a major road in Orlando on Tuesday to show support for people in Cuba.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Hundreds of protestors blocked a major road in Orlando on Tuesday to show support for people in Cuba.

The crowd gathered outside Sedano’s Supermarket and 500 people spilled over onto Semoran Boulevard.

“This is history right there, what you are seeing right here is history,” Sara Cave said.

[TRENDING: Orange County recommends masks again| Disney welcomes baby hippo | 5 things to know about protests in Cuba]

After an hour of protesting, officers with the Orlando Police Department moved in making announcements in English and Spanish for people to clear the road.

Ad

Police said one person refused to leave the road and was arrested. This person is facing a charge of unlawful assembly.

Police Chief Orlando Rolon was later spotted in the crowd talking with protestors.

“The Florida Highway Patrol supports peaceful demonstrations; however, when protestors block limited access highways, they are not only breaking the law but endangering and public at large. Please be respectful for our communities,” Col. Gene Spaulding said.

“They are protesting communist oppression, that’s what they are protesting, that’s what they are rebelling against and I think it’s a noble cause,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a roundtable on Tuesday.

The massive protests started in Cuba on Sunday over shortages of food, power and healthcare.

Protestors in Orlando wants the United States to send troops to Cuba.

“We just want the military intervention in Cuba now, they are killing women, they are killing kids, they are killing everybody,” one protestor said.