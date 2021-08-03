Hard (shell) landing: Turtle crashes through car windshield on Florida Turnpike

Turtle crashes into car on Florida Turnpike

ST. LUCIE, Fla. – A turtle is being blamed for causing a bizarre crash in South Florida.

Firefighters in St. Lucie County say a driver of a semitruck hit the turtle Friday evening on Florida’s Turnpike.

The reptile flew through the air and slammed through the windshield of a nearby car.

Fire officials say the driver of the car didn’t suffer any injuries.

The turtle survived and was released back into the wild.