Spirit Airlines passengers stranded at Orlando airport after 33 flights canceled

Guests say they waited 12 hours to speak to airline employees

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Spirit Airlines passengers stuck at OIA after dozens of flights canceled
ORLANDO, Fla. – Frustration was the name of the game at Orlando International Airport after 33 Spirit Airlines flights were canceled since Sunday night.

Hundreds of passengers were lined up Monday morning at the Spirit Airlines ticket counter, waiting to speak to an airline employee and reschedule their flights.

Some passengers said they waited 12 hours before they were able to talk to a Spirit employee. Others said they had been at the airport for 24 hours due to the cancellations.

The No. 1 complaint among the passengers was the lack of communication from the airline.

“I want to go home,” a passenger said.

“It’s frustrating,” another passenger said. “We’re traveling with two little kids.”

News 6 reporter Treasure Roberts said many passengers were spotted sleeping in chairs and on the floor of the airport.

News 6 has reached out to Spirit Airlines for comment but has not heard back.

Spirit is a low-cost carrier headquartered near Miami.

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

