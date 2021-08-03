Partly Cloudy icon
Man found shot to death in Osceola County crosswalk

Death investigation underway at West Donegan Avenue and Central Avenue

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol said a man was found dead Tuesday morning in a crosswalk in Osceola County.

Troopers said the man was found dead at the intersection of West Donegan Avenue and Central Avenue, north of Kissimmee.

The FHP said it was notified of the man’s death at 6:07 a.m. by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. First responders were called to the scene at 5:31 a.m., the FHP said.

FHP Lt. Kim Montes later said a medical examiner arrived at the scene and determined that the man had been shot.

The man’s death will now be investigated by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

No other details have been released.

