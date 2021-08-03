Man found shot to death in Osceola County crosswalk

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol said a man was found dead Tuesday morning in a crosswalk in Osceola County.

Troopers said the man was found dead at the intersection of West Donegan Avenue and Central Avenue, north of Kissimmee.

[TRENDING: Imposter tries selling home he does not own | Police capture possible tornado on video | Spirit cancels 227 flights]

The FHP said it was notified of the man’s death at 6:07 a.m. by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. First responders were called to the scene at 5:31 a.m., the FHP said.

Ad

FHP Lt. Kim Montes later said a medical examiner arrived at the scene and determined that the man had been shot.

The man’s death will now be investigated by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

No other details have been released.