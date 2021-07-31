Pedestrian struck, killed in Pine Hills crash, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 34-year-old woman was killed after being struck by a pickup truck Saturday morning on Pine Hills Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Investigators said a 31-year-old man in the pickup truck was traveling north on Pine Hills Road near Indian Hill Road, and for an unknown reason, started driving south on that same road, striking the pedestrian. The pedestrian later died at the hospital.

Another driver traveling south failed to see the pickup truck or pedestrian and the right side of the car hit the left side of the pickup truck, according to the FHP report.

The driver, a 69-year-old man, was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries, troopers said.

The victim’s identity has not been released and the crash is still under investigation.