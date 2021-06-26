Pedestrian dragged, killed in Ocala hit-and-run crash, police say

OCALA, Fla. – A man walking along U.S. Highway 441 was hit and dragged underneath a car in a hit-and-run crash Friday night, and authorities are still looking for the suspect, according to the Ocala Police Department.

The department said a 45-year-old man was walking in the outside lane of the highway around 10:15 p.m. when he was hit by a white Toyota Camry. Police said the man got stuck underneath the car and the car continued driving, dragging the man.

[TRENDING: Suspected shooter of Daytona officer arrested in treehouse hideout | How you can help Daytona officer | Report: Florida condo had major damage before collapse ]

Ad

Car in hit-and-run crash found in Ocala. (Image: Ocala Police Department) (2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Police said the pedestrian was no longer underneath the vehicle eventually and the car drove off. The vehicle was found at the intersection of Broadway Street and Tuscawilla Avenue, but authorities are still looking for the driver.

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 352-368-7867.