Florida police officer run over while investigating hit-and-run, officials say

A North Miami Beach Police officer is in serious condition after a female suspect allegedly ran him over in Aventura. According to police, the officer was attempting to stop the driver who was involved in a hit-and-run when he was run over.

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A woman ran over a South Florida police officer who was trying to stop her from fleeing, and at least one officer fired shots at her, authorities said.

Both the officer and the woman were taken to the hospital following the Thursday afternoon incident at The Reserve at Marina Palms condominium complex in North Miami Beach, police Chief Richard Rand told news outlets.

Rand said police officers were flagged down in a parking lot by someone who told them two cars in the lot had just been involved in a hit-and-run. One of the officers got out of the patrol car to investigate when the woman tried to drive away, striking the officer and another car as she fled. At least one of the officers then fired at her, though it wasn't clear if she was hit by a bullet, the chief said.

“They were chasing her,” resident Stuart Weiser told WSVN. “She pulled into this residence, couldn’t get through the gate, so she tried to back out. The police tried to open her door. She ran over the policeman, and the other policeman shot her.”

Ad

The officer suffered injuries to the mid-section and the lower body and was in serious condition when he was taken to the hospital, Rand said.

The woman was in stable condition when she was taken to a hospital, but Rand said the extent of her injuries are not yet known. She has not yet been charged. Police did not release the names of the woman and the officer.