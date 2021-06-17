Daytona Beach police release photos of U-Haul driver accused in hit-and-run

Photos have been released of the U-Haul driver accused in a hit-and-run from 5:30 a.m. on June 11 in Daytona Beach, according to police.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Authorities in Daytona Beach released photos of the U-Haul driver wanted in a hit-and-run that happened at 5:30 a.m. on June 11.

Police said the hit-and-run caused injuries and happened in the area of Mason Avenue and Forest Lane.

This is a half-mile west of U.S. 1 and one mile north of U.S. 92.

Officers said the driver accused in the crash rented the U-Haul and was last seen heading west on Mason Avenue before heading north on Nova Road.

Investigators hope photos of the driver can lead to more tips.

Anyone who knows anything about the situation is asked to call 386-671-5371.

