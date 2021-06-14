Cloudy icon
Local News

Hit-and-run crash damages safety arms, closes bridge, New Smyrna Beach police say

Traffic routed to south causeway while repairs are made

Thomas Mates
, Digital storyteller

A detour sign blocks off Route 460 in Giles County. (WSLS)

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A hit-and-run driver damaged the bridge safety arms on the North Causeway Bridge, forcing the span to close while repairs are made, according to New Smyrna Beach police.

According to police, a sedan ran through both of the bridge’s safety arms, damaging them just after 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Investigators said they have not yet located the car involved in the hit-and-run. Traffic is being rerouted to the south causeway while repairs are being made.

The Florida Department of Transportation said repairs would take one to two hours to complete, according to police.

This story will be updated when the bridge reopens to traffic.

A similar incident happened in Daytona Beach in April. An SUV was recorded smashing through both sets of traffic arms and jumping a small gap on the Main Street Bridge as it was rising.

