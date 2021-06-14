Hit-and-run crash damages safety arms, closes bridge, New Smyrna Beach police say

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A hit-and-run driver damaged the bridge safety arms on the North Causeway Bridge, forcing the span to close while repairs are made, according to New Smyrna Beach police.

According to police, a sedan ran through both of the bridge’s safety arms, damaging them just after 3:30 p.m. Monday.

[TRENDING: 5 tips to cool your car quickly | What’s that massive tunnel thingy?]

Investigators said they have not yet located the car involved in the hit-and-run. Traffic is being rerouted to the south causeway while repairs are being made.

The Florida Department of Transportation said repairs would take one to two hours to complete, according to police.

Ad

**Attention Traffic Detour**

The North Causeway Bridge will be closed until further notice and traffic re-routed to the south causeway until the bridge safety arms can be repaired due to a crash. — NSBPD (@NSBPolice) June 14, 2021

This story will be updated when the bridge reopens to traffic.

A similar incident happened in Daytona Beach in April. An SUV was recorded smashing through both sets of traffic arms and jumping a small gap on the Main Street Bridge as it was rising.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com 4pm Trending newsletter, sent every weekday.