Woman killed in head-on crash in Orange County, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was killed in a head-on crash Friday night in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a van heading south on Plymouth Sorrento Road around 10:30 p.m. went into the northbound lanes for an unknown reason and hit the front of a 49-year-old Apopka woman’s vehicle.

The Kissimmee man driving the van was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to the FHP.

According to the crash report, both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.