Man standing in middle of Marion County road struck, killed

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A man standing in a Marion County road was struck and killed early Tuesday in Marion County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash happened around 12:30 a.m. at U.S. 441 and SE 173rd Street.

The FHP said a Chevrolet SUV and a Buick SUV were traveling south on U.S. 441 when the Chevy struck the man, who was standing in the middle of the outside travel lane. The Buick possibly ran over the man, the FHP said.

The man died from his injuries and has not yet been identified, according to authorities.

No one in the vehicles suffered injuries, troopers said.

An investigation is ongoing.