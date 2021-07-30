Partly Cloudy icon
92º

Local News

Dump truck hit cars, hurt 11 near Daytona International Speedway, fire department says

Extent of injuries unknown

Tags: Traffic, Daytona Beach
Dump truck hits several vehicles Friday afternoon near Daytona International Speedway, fire department says.
Dump truck hits several vehicles Friday afternoon near Daytona International Speedway, fire department says. (2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A driver was arrested after a dump truck hit several vehicles near the Daytona International Speedway, causing traffic delays, according to the Daytona Beach Fire Department.

A spokesperson with the department said there were 11 patients, three of whom were taken to the hospital. It is not clear how badly they were hurt.

[TRENDING: Family gets COVID during Orlando vacation | $100 payments to newly vaccinated not likely in Fla. | Restaurants close after employees contract COVID-19]

According to Daytona Beach police, the driver of the dump truck ran from the scene but was taken into custody. Investigators have not given the driver’s name or said what charges they might be facing.

Eastbound traffic on International Speedway Boulevard is slowed down as a result of the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.