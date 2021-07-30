Dump truck hit cars, hurt 11 near Daytona International Speedway, fire department says

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A driver was arrested after a dump truck hit several vehicles near the Daytona International Speedway, causing traffic delays, according to the Daytona Beach Fire Department.

A spokesperson with the department said there were 11 patients, three of whom were taken to the hospital. It is not clear how badly they were hurt.

According to Daytona Beach police, the driver of the dump truck ran from the scene but was taken into custody. Investigators have not given the driver’s name or said what charges they might be facing.

Eastbound traffic on International Speedway Boulevard is slowed down as a result of the crash.

BREAKING: Major car accident involving eight or more cars has traffic eastbound on International Speedway reduced to one lane. Ax happened about 20 minutes ago. @DaytonaBchPD on scene. Not sure how many injuries at this point. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/VBDOVIMS4N — Molly Reed (@Mollyreednews) July 30, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.