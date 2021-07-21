Daytona Beach police search for attempted abduction suspect

Daytona Beach police are searching for a man believed to be behind an attempted abduction.

Officers were called to a 7-Eleven at 1:45 p.m. on South Peninsula Drive. Investigators said that’s where they found the victim.

The female told officers she was getting a slushy as a man was “paying special attention to her,” a report reveals. She told officers the man made her feel uncomfortable as he stared at her and appeared to watch her every move as she paid for her slushy, records show.

As she left the convenience store, the man followed her out and continued to walk behind her, according to police. The man stayed in close proximity to her the entire time.

The victim confronted the man as he approached closer and asked him to walk in a different direction from her, officers said. After telling him he was scaring her, the suspect walked up to her right side, grabbed her with his arms, then wrapped them around her and picked her up off of her feet, a report details.

Officers said the man began dragging the victim. She then punched the suspect in the face and screamed, spilling her slushy all over the suspect’s shirt.

The man let go of the female and removed his shirt while apologizing to the victim, according to witness reports. The man then ran off. Police said he was last spotted on South Hollywood Avenue near East International Boulevard.

The agency released a photo on Twitter, adding the man is likely in his 30s or 40s and weighs around 160 pounds.

We believe he may be involved in an attempted abduction reported around 1:45 p.m. Monday (July 19, 2021) on South Hollywood Avenue near East International Speedway Boulevard. pic.twitter.com/QOKQUfniyl — Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) July 21, 2021

Officers ask if someone recognizes the man to please contact Detective Jayson Wallace at 386-671-5207 or WallaceJayson@DBPD.us.