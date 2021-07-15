‘It’s a miracle:’ Family escapes near death in Daytona Beach after rip current accident

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A family visiting Daytona Beach found themselves caught in a rip current and close to tragedy last week.

Vitelio Silva, his wife Florelsa, and their three kids were visiting from Tampa. The children, Matthew, Marcos, and Annabelle, were swimming in the surf when the currents started pulling them.

“Matthew started waving so we noticed oh wait they need help. That’s when Vitelio jumped and brought Annabelle closer,” Florelsa said.

[TRENDING: Disturbing details in stabbing of Florida teen | Officer Raynor has ‘long road ahead’ | PICS: Lightning strikes near Florida beach]

Ad

She said lifeguards following quickly behind.

Vitelio handed his daughter to Florelsa and went back in to get his sons. The oldest child, Matthew, was holding his brother up above the water.

“That’s when the current took him and he lost consciousness and Matthew did too while he was holding Marcos,” Florelsa said.

Volusia County Beach Patrol said lifeguards got them back to shore. Matthew gained consciousness but Vitelio did not, even after lifeguards and bystanders started CPR. They were both rushed to the hospital.

“I keep walking back and forth checking on both. Matthew was already moved to the pediatric floor,” Florelsa said.

Matthew recovered but Vitelio was sedated for several days. Doctors tried lifting it twice but there was little response.

They took him to get an MRI and on the way to it, he woke up.

“When I arrived at the room he was already interacting with the doctor,” Florelsa said.

Ad

Something the doctors told them was nothing short of a miracle.

“I said it’s not me really! It’s the prayers,” Vitelio said.

The family is now back home in Tampa with a story to tell of the good that’s in the world.

“It’s been a blessing a miracle, a lesson of humanity you know and how wonderful human beings are to each other in moments of distress,” Florelsa said.