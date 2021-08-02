Police share video of possible tornado in New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A possible tornado touched down Monday afternoon in New Smyrna Beach, damaging some trees.

New Smyrna Beach police posted video of the possible twister, saying on Facebook that it was headed to the southeast.

Police said there were reports of damaged trees near Sleepy Hollow Road and U.S. 1.

There were no other reports of damage or injuries, police said.

Strong storms ripped through the region, bringing heavy downpours and frequent lightning to a large part of Central Florida.

The National Weather Service will assess the damage and determine if it was tornado.

