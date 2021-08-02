LIVE RADAR: Rain chances remain robust in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The weather setup this week will keep a higher chance of rain in the forecast through at least Wednesday as a weak front sags across the Southeast, trapping plenty of available moisture in the region.

Greater moisture, a humid southwesterly flow and a slightly more unsettled pattern will all lead to higher rain chances Monday. Earlier showers and storm development is once again expected near to north of Orlando from mid-morning into early afternoon, with this activity pushing east through the I-4 corridor.

Rain chances will then ramp up into mid-late afternoon as the east and west coast sea breezes collide. The main threats with these storms will be strong wind gusts (up to 40-50 miles per hour), frequent lightning strikes, and locally heavy rainfall up to 2-3 inches as the activity moves east up to 10-15 miles per hour.

Before showers and storms bring relief from the afternoon heat, highs will still be able to reach the low 90s over much of the area, with heat index values ranging from 100-105 degrees.

Expect this pattern to continue through midweek, with coverage remaining at 60-70%.

Tracking the tropics

No tropical development is expected over the next five days.

The tropics typically become more active this month, with about 27 percent of the season’s activity.

The next named storm will be called Fred.

Hurricane season runs through November.