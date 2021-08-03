Spirit Airlines enters third consecutive day with significant delays

Frustrated passengers dealing with major delays with Spirit Airlines flights in Fort Lauderdale

For the third day in a row, Spirit Airlines is facing significant disruptions.

The low-cost carrier has canceled or delayed nearly 3,000 flights as of Tuesday morning.

Aviation tracking website FlightAware says that’s 40% of Spirit’s schedule.

Spirit says the issues stem from weather and operational challenges.

According to a source, crew schedules were thrown off after a series of storms over the past week.

It’s unclear if operations are back to normal.

But Spirit’s social media accounts suggest some travelers are still waiting to be rescheduled from weekend cancellations.