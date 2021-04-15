Frontier Airlines announces 2 new nonstop destinations out of Orlando International Airport

Frontier Airlines announces 2 new non-stop flights out of MCO

ORLANDO, Fla. – Officials at Orlando International Airport said they’ve had a busy spring break and they are expecting even more passengers this summer.

Compared to last spring, when the pandemic hit, some passengers we spoke to say they feel better about flying this time around.

“We just wear our masks. It’s like usual we just have our mask on,” Nyzaah Fikes said.

Fikes was traveling with her friends and had spent three days in Orlando celebrating her birthday. They flew down from Michigan.

“One thing we’ve seen in recent months is the increase in the Orlando traffic,” Jerry Harris, Assistant Director of Marketing & Air Service Development said.

On Thursday, Frontier Airlines announced two new nonstop summer vacation routes from Orlando to Saint Maarten and San Jose, Costa Rica.

“Summer is quickly approaching, and Frontier’s affordable flights and more than 62 nonstop Orlando destinations make it easy to book a family vacation or getaway with friends,” Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial for Frontier Airlines said.

Services to San Jose will start July 1 and services to Saint Maarten will start July 10.

“We could not be more proud to have such a high level of service here at Orlando International Airport with the addition of these new routes,” Zach Kramer with Frontier Airlines said.

