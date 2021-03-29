AdventHealth hosting pop-up COVID-19 vaccination event near Orlando airport

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – AdventHealth will be hosting another COVID-19 vaccination pop-up event at its site near the Orlando International Airport and this time any resident 40 and older is eligible.

The event is happening Friday and appointments, which can be made here, are required.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said AdventHealth has already administered 113,000 doses.

“We are thankful for community partners such as AdventHealth for stepping up to help us distribute even more vaccines in Orange County,” Demings said.

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County allocated 3,500 doses to be used during the event.

During a previous pop-up event in February, 3,000 shots were given to health care workers only. The site on Friday will be open to anyone who meets state eligibility guidelines and has an appointment.

