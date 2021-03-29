Family Health Source in DeLand now offering COVID-19 vaccine

FILE - This Thursday, March 18, 2021 file photo shows syringes filled with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a pop up site in the Queens borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

DeLAND, Fla. – Family Health Source is now offering COVID-19 vaccines, making it the latest Central Florida site to do so.

The Moderna vaccine will be offered for free, regardless of whether the recipient has insurance, at 1205 S. Woodland Boulevard, Suite 5 in DeLand.

The shots will be offered Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Appointments are required and can be made by calling 386-202-6025 and selecting option No. 1 or by clicking here.

Anyone 40 and older is eligible along with child care workers, health care workers, long-term care facility staff and residents, first responders and those who have been deemed medically vulnerable.

Those who plan to get inoculated at Family Health Source should bring an ID, insurance information, the last four digits of their Social Security number and emergency contact information.