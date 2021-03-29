‘Vaccine passport:’ Biden administration working to develop system

Travelers walk through the Salt Lake City International Airport Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Airlines and others in the travel industry are throwing their support behind vaccine passports to boost pandemic-depressed travel, and authorities in Europe could embrace the idea quickly enough for the peak summer vacation season. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

WASHINGTON – The Biden administration is working on a system for people to prove they’ve been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The so-called “vax pass,” or vaccine passport could be used by individuals in the workplace, in school or while traveling internationally.

According to CNN, a senior White House official says multiple agencies are involved in the planning.

President Joe Biden has predicted that life in the U.S. could be back to normal by Christmas as the country works to increase vaccinations.

The vaccine credentials could play a role in multiple aspects of daily life as the United States tries to push past the pandemic.

The travel industry, in particular, has been calling on the federal government to develop a kind of universal “vax pass” system.

CNN previously reported that several companies and technology groups have begun developing smartphone apps or systems for individuals to upload details of their COVID-19 tests and vaccinations, creating digital credentials that could be shown in order to enter concert venues, stadiums, movie theaters, offices or even countries.