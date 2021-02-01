AdventHealth hosting COVID-19 vaccination event for health care workers

ORLANDO, Fla. – Health care workers who haven’t already received the coveted COVID-19 vaccine will have a chance to get inoculated on Saturday thanks to a partnership between AdventHealth and Orange County.

The event will be held at the hospital system’s community vaccination site near Orlando International Airport on Tradeport Drive from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointments are required.

The more than 3,000 doses that will be used for the one-day event were provided by the Florida Department of Health in Orange County.

“We’re thankful to community partners like AdventHealth who have stepped up to help us distribute vaccines in Orange County to more of our frontline health care workers,” Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said in a news release. “By working together, we hope to get as many people vaccinated as possible.”

Dr. Scott Brady, CEO of AdventHealth Centra Care, said Saturday’s event will provide access for health care workers with direct patient contact who haven’t yet been able to get the vaccine.

“Health care workers on the frontlines are central to treating our folks that get infected with COVID. We want to make sure they’re safe, so that they can help our community, and that they stay safe,” Brady said.

He said AdventHealth has partnered with the county for similar events and he expects the operation to run smoothly this weekend.

“We believe our process works. It worked quickly. People were about 30 minutes from getting out of the car to getting back in the car and that included 15 minutes waiting after the vaccine. So that was seamless,” Brady said.

Those who visit the site will be asked to return in about a month to receive their second dose. There will be no out-of-pocket costs but they will be asked to show proof of health care employment.

Appointments are required and they can be made by visiting OCFL.net/vaccine.