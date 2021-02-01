Chick-fil-A manager speeds up drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine line

If anyone knows how to navigate a long drive-thru lane it’s Chick-fil-A.

A South Carolina town mayor called the fast-food chain to help a backed up vaccine drive-thru.

The clinic was set up on Jan. 22 for residents eligible for the vaccine but shortly after opening the computer system handling registrations went down and hundreds of people had to wait in line for hours.

That’s when Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie called in a professional, nearby Chick-fil-A Manager Jerry Walkowiak.

Walkowiak diagnosed the problem and added additional volunteers to check-in people.

He turned that traffic jam into a smooth operation with a wait time of just 15 minutes.

More than 1,000 people received the vaccine that first day.

When they go back for their second dose next week, Walkowiak will be back to lend his expertise.