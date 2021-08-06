Disney unveils 50th anniversary celebration merchandise

The EARidescent Collection is a new merchandise line that will launch in late October 2021 as part of “The World’s Most Magical Celebration,” an 18-month extravaganza that begins Oct. 1 at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Disney)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World has unveiled a dazzling new collection of merchandise ahead of its 50th anniversary celebration.

The merchandise will be debuting throughout October and November and will feature a number of items including spirit jerseys, bags, pins, Mickey and Minnie mouse ears, cups, bags, frames and more.

“The merchandise creative celebrates the legacy of the past 50 years with a nod to the next 50,” said Marianne Sharpe, vice president of Merchandise at Walt Disney World Resort. “It includes authentic replicas of product, modern fashion trend collections, artist collaborations, and even matching attire for the entire family. The 50th merchandise is truly for the Disney fan in us all.”

Disney said the merchandise will rollout in a number of phases.

Take a look at the merchandise release schedule below.

Celebration Collection coming early October

The Celebration Collection will include a wide-ranging assortment of commemorative merchandise for the whole family. Disney said the collection will be perfect for mixing and matching. It will feature accessories by Dooney and Bourke, festive headwear, coordinating mommy-and-me ensembles, fashionable T-shirts and collectable 50th anniversary character plush.

Disney Castle Collection coming early October

Drawing inspiration from the iconic Cinderella Castle in Magic Kingdom Park, the Disney Castle collection will feature everything from collectibles like ornaments and charms to castle-inspired attire and a light-up 50th anniversary-edition Minnie Mouse ear headband. Items in the collection are inspired by the castle’s royal, EARidescent makeover created just for the celebration.

Vault Collection coming early October

Disney fans will be eager to unlock the Vault collection, paying tribute to 50 years of Walt Disney World magic with an assortment of retro-themed designs right out of the Walt Disney Archives. The collection includes classic opening day favorites such as the original Walt Disney World Mickey Mouse ear hat design, throwback T-shirt styles and nostalgic accessories. Additional Vault collection items will be released throughout the 18-month long celebration.

EARidescent Collection coming late October

In line with celebratory EARidescent décor coming to Walt Disney World during the 50th anniversary celebration, the EARidescent Collection will feature a shimmering array of themed fashions and accessories.

Limited-time merchandise starting Aug. 12

A special pre-celebration line of products will be available beginning Aug. 12. This must-have collection features limited-time items, perfect for guests who visit Walt Disney World Resort before the official 50th-anniversary festivities begin.

Luxe Logo collection coming Nov. 2021

On the horizon is the the Luxe Logo Collection that will make its debut in November. As the name implies, this collection will offer a range of upscale pieces for the Disney collector. Details will be revealed closer to its release date in November.

One-of-a-kind retail displays that will incorporate Disney storytelling into your 50th merchandise shopping experience (Disney Parks Blog)

Disney said all the collections will be available at all four Disney parks and Disney Springs.

Certain items will also be available at select Disney Resort hotels and on shopDisney.com.