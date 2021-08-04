Cloudy icon
Hall of Presidents reopens at Disney’s Magic Kingdom

President Joe Biden added to stage

Landon McReynolds, Producer

Hall of Presidents at Disney’s Magic Kingdom. Aug. 4, 2021
Hall of Presidents at Disney’s Magic Kingdom. Aug. 4, 2021 (McReynolds)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World officially reopened the famous Hall of Presidents attraction Wednesday at Magic Kingdom.

Imagineers closed the attraction late last year to add President Joe Biden.

Disney’s Hall of Presidents (McReynolds)

“Just as Walt envisioned, creative teams have been busy programming an Audio-Animatronics replica of the President, pairing it with a delivery of the presidential oath of office recorded at the White House by President Biden himself just for the attraction,” Disney described on its blog.

Former President Donald J. Trump was moved to a new area on stage and introduced near the end of the presentation.

Hall of Presidents at Disney’s Magic Kingdom (McReynolds)

Disney said last month that in addition to Biden’s audio-animatronic, Imagineers also added a table with a number of items that represent him, including peach blossoms that represent his home state of Delaware and a pair of aviators, a nod to his proclivity for the sunglasses.

The 22 minute show runs continuous throughout daily park hours.

Hall of Presidents at Magic Kingdom (McReynolds)

Gets can find showtimes on the My Disney Experience app.

