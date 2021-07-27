Disney releases more restaurant reopening dates

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World has announced more reopening dates for several of its popular dining locations.

The new dates are all part of the resort’s phased reopening plans.

The restaurants include Yachtsman Steakhouse at Disney’s Yacht Club Resort, Toledo – Tapas, Steak & Seafood at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort, Columbia Harbour House at Magic Kingdom Park and Pizzafari Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park.

Disney said Yachtsman Steakhouse is back with its signature creamy lobster bisque and delicious Yachtsman’s chocolate cake on Aug. 5. Bookings for the popular restaurant will open to guests beginning on July 29.

Yachtsman Steakhouse - Reopening August 5 (Disney)

The flavors of Spain are returning to Toledo – Tapas, Steak & Seafood on July 29.

“The signature Chuletón Bone-in Rib Eye with tomatoes, onions, and choice of two sides – is on the menu along with Char-grilled Steak with olive oil-potato purée, forest mushrooms, date jam, and sherry vinaigrette and the Rioja-braised Chicken with grapes, sherry vinegar, and roasted tomato bomba rice,” Disney described. “The dark chocolate ‘Café con Leche’ Choux is the perfect sweet ending.”

Yachtsman Steakhouse at Disney’s Yacht Club Resort opens August 5 (Disney Parks Blog)

At Disney’s Magic Kingdom, the Columbia Harbour House will reopen to guests on Aug. 5.

“Your seafood favorites are back, including the Lobster Roll and Trio Platter with a combination of fried fish, fried shrimp, and chicken strips served with hushpuppies and French fries or green beans,” Disney said on its blog.

Pizzafari will reopen on Aug. 2 at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

The menu includes chicken parmesan sandwiches, green and grains salad, and a unique and interesting “spaghetti and meatball” cupcake.

Pizzafari Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park reopening Aug. 2 (Disney Parks Blog)

All of the restaurants listed have been closed since March 2020. Disney recently opened a number of other popular restaurants earlier this month including Casey’s Corner and the Plaza Ice Cream Parlor at Magic Kingdom.

