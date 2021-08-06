3 Central Florida first responders die from COVID-19, are agencies tracking vaccinations?

Three first responders have died so far this week from COVID-19 in Central Florida.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood sent a tweet, sending condolences to 39-year-old Port Orange police officer Justin White. Chitwood then cited with more than 300 deaths so far this year nationally, he said COVID-19 has become the number one cause of in line of duty deaths.

Port Orange police said they were saddened by the loss.

RIP Officer Justin White, sincere condolences to his loving family & the entire POPD from all of us at @VolusiaSheriff. A husband, father of 4, coach, and 15-year POPD veteran, one of many dedicated public servants continuing to work on the front lines through this pandemic. https://t.co/1IgKohY74g — Mike Chitwood (@SheriffChitwood) August 5, 2021

“They need to remember him as a husband and a father; as a dedicated police officer; as one that gave selflessly during his career-working holidays, nights, serving the underserved,” Chief William Proctor said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office sent out a tweet of a video showing fellow deputies escorting the body of 54-year-old officer Craig Seijos. OCSO said he had served the department for nearly 30 years.

Sumter, Osceola and Volusia counties, alongside both Port Orange and Orlando police, replied to a request from News 6 saying that their agencies do not require or track vaccines amongst staff.

On Wednesday, The Melbourne Fire Department announced the death of Scott Allender, a 22-year veteran of the department.