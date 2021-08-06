Clear icon
3 Central Florida first responders die from COVID-19, are agencies tracking vaccinations?

More than 300 officers in the country have died from COVID-19

Troy Campbell, Reporter

Three first responders have died so far this week from COVID-19 in Central Florida.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood sent a tweet, sending condolences to 39-year-old Port Orange police officer Justin White. Chitwood then cited with more than 300 deaths so far this year nationally, he said COVID-19 has become the number one cause of in line of duty deaths.

Port Orange police said they were saddened by the loss.

“They need to remember him as a husband and a father; as a dedicated police officer; as one that gave selflessly during his career-working holidays, nights, serving the underserved,” Chief William Proctor said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office sent out a tweet of a video showing fellow deputies escorting the body of 54-year-old officer Craig Seijos. OCSO said he had served the department for nearly 30 years.

Sumter, Osceola and Volusia counties, alongside both Port Orange and Orlando police, replied to a request from News 6 saying that their agencies do not require or track vaccines amongst staff.

On Wednesday, The Melbourne Fire Department announced the death of Scott Allender, a 22-year veteran of the department.

Troy graduated from California State University Northridge with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication. He has reported on Mexican drug cartel violence on the El Paso/ Juarez border, nuclear testing facilities at the Idaho National Laboratory and severe Winter weather in Michigan.

