Out of this world! Disney’s Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel will cost how much?

ORLANDO, Fla. – Get ready to blast off to a galaxy far, far away!

Walt Disney World has released more details Wednesday about its upcoming interactive hotel experience, the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.

Some of the new details include pricing for each individual voyage, dining, itineraries while on board and even the first commercial that will be advertised.

“Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a revolutionary new two-night experience where you and your group will embark on a first-of-its-kind Star Wars adventure that’s your own. It’s the most immersive Star Wars story ever created,” Disney explained on its website.

While on board the Halcyon Starcruiser, guests will learn the traditional art of wielding a lightsaber, come in contact with unique Star Wars characters including Kylo Ren and Chewbacca, dine in the Crown of Corellia dining room and live out the ultimate Star Wars adventure.

Cabin rates

In a galaxy far, far away, progress continues on Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., where guests will live aboard a starship for a two-day, two-night immersive adventure. This mock-up of a starship cabin shows the well-appointed accommodations guests will experience during their stay. (Disney)

The company provided samples rates that would apply from Aug. 20, 2022 to Sept. 17, 2022.

For a standard cabin for two guests, it would cost $1,209 per guest, per night or $4,809 total.

For three guests sharing a cabin (two adults and one child), Disney said each guest would cost $889 per night or $5,299 for the entire voyage.

And for four guests sharing a cabin (three adults and one child), the cost iss $5,999 or $749 per night per guest.

Disney said cabin rates vary depending on the voyage departure date, the number of guests and cabin type.

A standard cabin includes queen bed, two berths (bunk beds) for one adult each and a wall pull-down bed for one adult (if sleeping five). Disney said the cabin amenities include a mini refrigerator, a hair dryer, an in-cabin safe, a phone with voicemail messaging, an interactive TV and bath and shower products.

The hotel experience will also offer a Galaxy Class suite and Grand Captain suite for larger parties.

Dining

This artist concept rendering does not represent current operational guidelines or health and safety measures such as face covering and physical distancing requirements. Guests experiencing Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser – opening in 2022 at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. – will have fantastic meals in the Crown of Corellia Dining Room, seen in this artist concept rendering. The enticing supper club is a bright and welcoming hall offering menus of both otherworldly and familiar origins. One night’s dinner will feature a live performance from a galactic superstar. (Disney Parks Blog)

Guests on board will get the chance to dine and try otherworldly foods inside the ship’s Crown of Corellia dining room.

“On the first night of your adventure, the Crown of Corellia Dining Room transforms for dinner into an enticing table-service supper club with a special musical appearance by a galactic superstar,” Disney explained on its website.

Disney said on the second night of the voyage, The Taste Around the Galaxy showcases foods inspired by the geography and environments of iconic destination planets throughout the galaxy. Imagineers said the dining room is a bright and welcoming hall that will offer breakfast and lunch to passengers before transitioning each evening to a dinner setting.

For an additional fee, guests will also get the chance to arrange to sit at the captain’s table for an even more memorable experience.

Itinerary

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida will invite guests aboard the Halcyon, a starcruiser known throughout the galaxy for its impeccable service and exotic destinations. One onboard activity will invite guests to wield a lightsaber while facing off against a training remote. (Disney)

Guests staying on board will have unique itinerary to each of their Star Wars stories. Disney gave an example of a guest’s itinerary that included a ship orientation, captain’s reception, bridge training, special entertainment, lightsaber training, droid racing competition, model ship building and a trip to Batuu at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

“As part of the interactive immersive theater that unfolds throughout your journey, unexpected Story Moments will pop up with Characters and special invitations that move your story forward in exciting new directions. Some Story Moments are called out in the sample itinerary, while others will develop from onboard activities that don’t always go exactly as planned,” Disney officials described.

What’s included?

Here is what is included in each guest’s two-night stay:

Ongoing, immersive and interactive entertainment, where choices determine your experience

Food and beverages on the Starcruiser (excluding alcoholic and specialty beverages).

A quick-service meal at Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo or other select locations at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Admission to Disney’s Hollywood Studios for your planetary excursion to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Valet parking

Exclusive Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser MagicBand

Prior to the pandemic, Walt Disney World had slated the hotel’s opening for 2021.

The new experience is slated to open in spring 2022.

Click here to learn more about Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.

Guests can see a model of the ship right now in Walt Disney Presents at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

