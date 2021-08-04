Heroes weekend returns to Legoland Florida Resort

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Heroes weekend is returning to Legoland Florida resort this weekend, the company announced on Wednesday.

The event, which is presented by the National Fire Protection Association, teaches kids about fire safety with a variety of fun activities around the theme park.

[TRENDING: DeSantis: We are not shutting down | 3,000 Spirit Airlines flights canceled or delayed | Turtle crashes through car windshield]

Guests will be able to meet LEGO policemen, see the firefighter stilt walkers outside the NFPA Rescue Academy, build a LEGO City mosaic and learn the best ways to stay safe and become a hero of their own.

Ad

Legoland Florida presents Heroes weekend on Aug. 7 (Merlin Entertainment)

At the Legoland Fun Town Theater, guests can join the local LEGO City Police officers in a crazy caper across town during a showing of The “LEGO City 4D: Officer in Pursuit” film.

Heroes weekend is taking place Aug. 7-8.

The event is free with general park admission.

Click here to learn more.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.