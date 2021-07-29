First look: Peppa Pig attractions and rides revealed for new theme park

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – The company behind Legoland shared new renderings Thursday of the rides and attractions coming to the world’s first Peppa Pig theme park in Florida.

Beginning in 2022, the popular children’s character, known for her British accent and content for preschoolers, will have an all-new standalone theme park.

The new theme park will feature multiple rides, interactive attractions, themed playscapes and water areas complete with “muddy puddles.”

Some of the new rides include Daddy Pig’s Roller Coaster, Grampy Rabbit’s Dinosaur Adventure, Grandad Dog’s Pirate Boat Ride, Peppa Pig’s Balloon Ride and so many others.

Grandad Dog's Pirate Boat Ride (Merlin Entertainment)

Other attractions for families inside the park include Peppa Pig’s Treehouse, Rebecca Rabbit’s Playground, a movie theater, free fair games and even a muddy puddle splash pad that will be complete with slides, water surprises and fun.

Peppa Pig Muddy Puddles (Merlin Entertainment)

The new theme park will be separately ticketed and will be within walking distance to Legoland Hotel, Legoland Pirate Island Hotel and the entrance to Legoland Florida Theme Park.

Merlin Entertainment, which runs Legoland parks, has entered an exclusive multi-territory agreement with Hasbro, which owns Peppa Pig.

Peppa Pig's Balloon Ride (Merlin Entertainment)

Parents with “little piggies” can be among the first to hear some of the big news about the new theme park by signing up here.

A limited number of annual passes and vacation packages are on sale now.

Click here for more information.

