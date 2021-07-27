Hang Ten Tiki Bar to open at Busch Gardens’ Adventure Island

TAMPA, Fla. – Busch Gardens’ Adventure Island is set to give guests a special look at its all-new Hang Ten Tiki Bar on Wednesday.

The theme park said guests will get to try drinks and dishes from the menu before the bar officially opens to guests in September.

On Wednesday, Adventure Island will be celebrating National Water Park Day.

Hang Ten Tiki Bar opening in Sept. at Adventure Island (Busch Gardens Tampa Bay)

“As the water park’s first full-service bar, the laid-back vibes of Hang Ten Tiki Bar will offer an all-new wave of refreshment to guests as they splash between thrilling slides and relaxing waterways,” officials described in a news release. “With hand-crafted signature cocktails, fan-favorite local brews, and a regional and international rum selection, Hang Ten Tiki Bar will offer guests a perfect island oasis, along with seasonal small bites to fuel up for all-day fun.”

One of the drinks on the menu is the all-new Paradise Passion Fruit Mojito.

The drink is served in a souvenir Tiki mug and will be available at the Hang Ten Tiki Bar and Bayou Beach Club at Mango Joe’s.

Adventure Island is located right across the street from Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and was recently voted one of the best waterparks in the country.

Officials said for a limited time, guests can save money and enjoy unlimited visits at both parks through the 2021 season for only $114.99. The sale ends on Aug. 1.

