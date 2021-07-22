‘Beneath the Ice:’ Howl-O-Scream takes terror to the Arctic Circle

ORLANDO, Fla. – In the harsh conditions above the Arctic Circle, it’s hard for people to hear your screams.

SeaWorld Orlando’s Howl-O-Scream announced the second haunted house coming to the all-new Halloween event this fall.

In the new haunted house, “Beneath the Ice,” guests will explore a research facility lost, buried in snow and cutoff from the outside world. During the chilly walk-through, officials said guests will see the unspeakable horrors that have iced over the facility as well as the chambers that have now become frozen tombs.

In the icy wilderness above the Arctic Circle, a research facility was lost…buried under snow, and cut off from the outside world. Something compelled you to join the rescue party, but will you survive BENEATH THE ICE? https://t.co/vyfkPqbkBG pic.twitter.com/XFXnDBRxb7 — Howl-O-Scream Orlando (@howloscreamorl) July 22, 2021

In addition to the new haunted house, Howl-O-Scream also listed another scare zone that won’t be far from the new terrifying haunted house.

During “Frozen Terror,” guests will come face-to-face with icy, subhuman walkers.

Frozen Terror Scare Zone (SeaWorld)

“They may have pickaxes and shovels, but they’re not here to help dig for survivors. They’re here to turn you into one of them,” officials described on the website.

Howl-O-Scream Orlando will begin on Sept. 10 and will feature a number of other heart-pounding haunted houses, scare zones and roaming spooks, along with food and drink offerings and high-energy stage shows.

On Thursday, Howl-O-Scream’s website updated with another bar experience called “Tormented.”

Tormented Bar Experience at Howl-O-Scream (SeaWorld)

“Take refuge from the wintry terrors of the Arctic hellscape outside and do a little refueling here. If you’re feeling mischievous, you can even join in and frighten your fellow expeditioners while they’re braving the horrors beneath the ice,” the website said about the bar.

Officials also announced details on the new show, Monster Stomp.

”In the misty corners of Victorian-era London, a fiend known only as Jack the Ripper walks the streets. Watch him take the stage in a way you’ve never seen before in this modern rock and rhythm spectacular,” officials described in a news release. “Hold onto your seat as electrifying percussion, dancing, and singing combine for a show that’s as darkly entertaining as it is exhilarating.”

Just last week, officials announced the first house, scare zone and bar experience coming to the event.

Tickets for Howl-O-Scream at SeaWorld Orlando are now on sale with exclusive discounts for annual pass members.

Single-night tickets range from $29.99 to $50.99, depending on the date of a guest’s visit. SeaWorld Orlando is also offering a two-park ticket for $79.99, which gives guests access to both Howl-O-Scream events at SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

Click here to get Howl-O-Scream tickets and get more information.

