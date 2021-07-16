Mostly Cloudy icon
89º

Theme Parks

SeaWorld and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay return to full capacity

Guests no longer required to have reservation

Landon McReynolds, Producer

Tags: SeaWorld Orlando, Sea World, Busch Gardens, Theme Parks
SeaWorld Orlando entrance sign
SeaWorld Orlando entrance sign (McReynolds)

ORLANDO, Fla – As coronavirus protocols are eased across Central Florida’s theme parks, SeaWorld and Busch Gardens are the latest attractions to return to full capacity.

Up until this point, both theme parks have required guests to make a reservation to control capacities after state and local leaders allowed them to reopen last year.

[TRENDING: Disturbing details in stabbing of Florida teen | Officer Raynor has ‘long road ahead’ | PICS: Lightning strikes near Florida beach]

To reflect the changes, SeaWorld and Busch Gardens have put messages for guests on their websites and mobile apps.

Last weekend, SeaWorld Orlando brought back its popular Sesame Street Parade, which had been suspended since the park’s reopening.

Walt Disney World is now the only Central Florida theme park to require reservations to get into its theme parks.

Last month, Universal Orlando said its theme parks were operating at full capacity.

SeaWorld Orlando is currently hosting its summer event, Electric Ocean, which is happening through Sept. 6.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has its “Summer Nights” event happening through Sept. 6.

Guests can save on tickets with the SeaWorld and Busch Gardens’ summer sale, which ends soon.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Landon joined News 6 in 2017. He grew up in Southern Illinois and graduated from Southern Illinois University with a bachelors degree in TV and digital media. When he is not at work you can catch him at one of Orlando's theme parks or the beach. Before working at News 6 he worked for stations in Miami and Fort Myers.

email