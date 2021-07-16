SeaWorld and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay return to full capacity

ORLANDO, Fla – As coronavirus protocols are eased across Central Florida’s theme parks, SeaWorld and Busch Gardens are the latest attractions to return to full capacity.

Up until this point, both theme parks have required guests to make a reservation to control capacities after state and local leaders allowed them to reopen last year.

To reflect the changes, SeaWorld and Busch Gardens have put messages for guests on their websites and mobile apps.

Last weekend, SeaWorld Orlando brought back its popular Sesame Street Parade, which had been suspended since the park’s reopening.

Walt Disney World is now the only Central Florida theme park to require reservations to get into its theme parks.

Last month, Universal Orlando said its theme parks were operating at full capacity.

SeaWorld Orlando is currently hosting its summer event, Electric Ocean, which is happening through Sept. 6.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has its “Summer Nights” event happening through Sept. 6.

Guests can save on tickets with the SeaWorld and Busch Gardens’ summer sale, which ends soon.

