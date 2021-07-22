SeaWorld Orlando debuts new look to its mobile app

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando has debuted an all-new look to its mobile app.

The updated app now features an incredible new interface for guests visiting the theme park including interactive maps, showtimes, attraction wait times, events, dining options and more.

Also included in the app refresh is the ability to use your phone for entry into any of SeaWorld’s theme parks or to have a guest’s pass scanned for discounts while shopping or dining.

Earlier this year, Marc Swanson, chief executive officer of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., said during an earnings calls that the company was in process of developing a new app that would include mobile order dining.

Looking at the new mobile app, currently, only three dining locations at SeaWorld Orlando are offering mobile ordering option for guests.

This includes Seafire Grill, Voyager’s Smokehouse and the Waterway Grill.

SeaWorld debuts new mobile app (SeaWorld)

The app does show menus for dining locations across the theme park.

The new app is available on Apple’s App Store and Google Play Store.

