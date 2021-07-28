Universal hiring 2,000 new team members ahead of Halloween Horror Nights

ORLANDO, Fla. – Get paid to be spooky.

Universal Orlando is looking to hire 2,000 team members to fill roles ahead of Halloween Horror Nights, the company said on Wednesday.

The roles include haunted house attendants and food and beverage team members.

Universal is also hiring team members across other parts of the resort including jobs in its in-house call center, attractions, food services, culinary, custodial, entrance operations, security, merchandise and more.

The base hourly pay for Universal Orlando team members now start at $15 and higher based on the position.

Halloween Horror Nights is scheduled to begin Sept. 3 and run for 42 select nights.

Universal said the new positions are perfect for students and people looking for nighttime or additional jobs outside of typical work hours.

Universal Orlando said it will hold multiple job fairs over the next several weeks.

Job fairs are by appointment only.

Universal said interested candidates should apply online , and will then be contacted to schedule an interview appointment.

