‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ and ‘Bride of Frankenstein Lives’ coming to Halloween Horror Nights

Infamous Slasher The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Universal Pictures’ Bride of Frankenstein coming to Halloween Horror Nights

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando announced on Thursday the additions of two new haunted houses coming to this year’s Halloween Horror Nights.

Inspired by the 1974 slasher film, “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” guests will walk through a harrowing and intense experience as they try and escape the horrifying character, Leatherface.

“Guests will embark on a killer journey through a series of familiar scenes from the film and eventually fall victim to a family of cannibals,” Universal described in a news release.

“The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” coming to Halloween Horror Nights (Universal Orlando)

Universal said guests will see an eerie old farmhouse and witness the unimaginable horrors around every corner.

Check out a preview of the house below.

In addition to the Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Universal is also bringing back “Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives.”

The Bride of Frankenstein Lives coming to Halloween Horror Nights (Universal Orlando)

This haunted house was featured last year in Universal’s modified daytime Halloween event. “Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives, picks up where the 1935 classic film, “The Bride of Frankenstein,” left off, thrusting guests into chaos as the Bride becomes an unstoppable scientist and begins her mission to revive Frankenstein’s monster,” Universal described.

Check out a preview of the house below.

Halloween Horror Nights will begin at Universal Orlando on Sept. 3.

Other haunted houses that have already been announced include Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House and Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice.

Tickets are now on sale.

Click here to learn more.

