Cheers: Bier Fest returns to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. – The beer taps will be flowing once again at Busch Gardens’ 4th annual Bier Fest.

The festival allows guests to sip seasonal beverage offerings, hear live music and savor recipes from fan-favorite restaurants and outdoor culinary stations.

[TRENDING: Imposter tries selling home he does not own | Police capture possible tornado on video | Spirit cancels 227 flights]

Officials said this year, guests will have dozens of beers to choose from, featuring over 50 varieties of IPAs, wheat ales, stouts and more.

Ad

“This year’s event shines a spotlight on breweries that bring flavor to Florida and beyond, with iconic local, regional and national brews incorporated into new shareable samples at over a dozen culinary locations,” officials described in a news release.

Some of the breweries featured include Big Storm, 3 Daughters, Motorworks, Cigar City, Coppertail and Yuengling.

Some of the drink and food pairings include:

Brews & Chews with Funky Buddha Brewing: pair a “Hop Gun IPA” with the new drunken shrimp papaya salad, featuring beer-battered and golden fried shrimp topped with tajin and thai chili buddha dressing.

Pub Grub featuring Alcatraz Brewing: indulge in a “2 X IPA” with pepper smoked chopped brisket poutine, including beer-battered French fries smothered in blue cheese, caramelized onions, and chipotle BBQ sauce.

Garden Gate featuring Anheuser-Busch: a nod to the park’s roots include the return of fan-favorite mojo roasted heritage pork pub chip nachos topped with pepper jack mornay cheese and a savory avocado crema.

Kraft-Heinz Kitchen featuring Sierra Nevada Brewing: enjoy a mountain of flavor packed into the new high altitude smoked elk jalapeño sausage chili topped with a drizzle of Kraft-Heinz cilantro sour cream.

Click here to see the full menu.

Ad

Bier Fest will also offer bourbon tastings, frozen cocktails, seltzers and non-alcoholic beverage options including the Barrilitos strawberry hibiscus or watermelon Agua Frescas at the all-new Giraffe Bar.

For the best value to taste a variety of food and drink offerings, guests can purchase a Bier Fest sampler lanyard, starting at only $49.99 for an 8-sample punch card.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay pass members can get 15 items for the same price as a 12-item sampler to enjoy three extra samples for free.

Click here to learn more about the upcoming Bier Fest event which runs through Halloween.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.