The magic of music: Disney previews 50th anthem, ‘Harmonious’ show melodies

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World is counting down the days till its 50th anniversary celebration.

On Friday, leaders gave fans a preview of the 50th anniversary anthem as well as a first listen of the soundtrack coming to the new show “Harmonious.”

Disney said it’s collaborating with award-winning composer Emily Bear, singer Journi, and award-winning producer Alana Da Fonseca to create the sweeping and inspirational anthem, “The Magic Is Calling.”

“It’s such a tremendous honor to write something that celebrates a place that brings so much joy to so many people,” Da Fonseca said. “There’s magic all around us, and when you’re there, you are feeling it at every turn.”

See a preview of the music rehearsal below

Leaders said guests will soon hear the anthem in a variety of ways, including Mickey’s Celebration Cavalcade, Main Street Philharmonic and Dapper Dans.

“‘The Magic Is Calling’ will connect to all four parks, as different arrangements of the song will be heard when each Walt Disney World theme park icon transforms into a magnificent Beacon of Magic at night, beckoning all to come and celebrate,” Disney said on its blog. “Cinderella Castle, Spaceship Earth, Hollywood Tower Hotel and the Tree of Life will each shine like never before and come to life on select nights with their own unique EARidescent glow.”

Walt Disney World 50th anniversary: Beacons of Magic

On Friday, Disney shared new photos of the “Beacons of Magic” illuminated across Walt Disney World.

Disney has shared new images of the 'Beacons of Magic' across #WaltDisneyWorld for its 50th anniversary celebration. pic.twitter.com/zs4Lp1xt0g — Landon McReynolds (@LandonProducer) August 13, 2021

At neighboring EPCOT, Disney also shared the first preview of the music coming to “Harmonious,” the largest show ever created at a Disney park.

Disney said the soundtrack for “Harmonious” was produced remotely through more than 100 separate recording sessions in nine different countries and five states. Nearly 240 musicians, artists, composers, arrangers, cultural consultants, and vocalists contributed to the unique and wholly authentic sound of the show.

Disney said the show will feature three distinct acts that include the themes: gather, celebrate and unite. Over the years, Disney said cultures from around the world have provided inspiration for some of its popular films and music. Officials said in “Harmonious,” a global community of musical artists have come together and reinterpreted those familiar stories and songs in their own voice, honoring their respective cultures.

Listen to the preview of the music below

“‘Harmonious’ opens with an inspiring medley of ‘How Far I’ll Go’ from ‘Moana’ and ‘Go the Distance’ from ‘Hercules,’ performed by ‘American Idol’ finalist and three-time Grammy nominee Danny Gokey and vocalists Elisha Garrett and Ninet Tayeb,” Disney described on its blog. “The show builds to a finale that unites everyone around World Showcase and from around the world, as many of the musical artists come together to perform a poignant and powerful song, bringing ‘Harmonious’ to an emotional close.”

The music also features artists including Puerto Rican artist Luis Fonsi, Mexican singer-songwriter Joy and legendary Gospel artists Karen Clark Sheard and Kierra Sheard.

Harmonious will debut at EPCOT on Oct. 1.

