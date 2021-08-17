Disney’s ‘Drawn to Life’ Cirque du Soleil show gets opening date

New Cirque du Soleil show “Drawn to Life,” coming to Disney Springs

ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney’s long-awaited Cirque du Soleil show — “Drawn to Life” — will officially open to audiences at Disney Springs on Nov. 18, the company announced on Tuesday.

The new show, which is a collaboration between Cirque du Soleil, Walt Disney Animation Studios and Walt Disney Imagineering, focuses on a girl named Julie who discovers that her Disney animator father left behind an unfinished animation.

Ten acrobatic acts drive the story as Julie embarks on a quest filled with her childhood memories of Disney.

“The family-friendly show brings timeless Disney stories and characters to life in an unforgettable way through the use of innovative design, acrobatic performances, dazzling choreography, musical scores, brand-new animation lovingly created by Disney Animation artists, and some extra touches of Disney magic,” Disney described on its blog.

The show was originally scheduled to open last year but was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic shuttering theater doors.

During the show’s downtime, Disney said many of the artists stayed in shape by training at home or at local facilities.

Tickets for the general public will be available for purchase on Aug. 20.

