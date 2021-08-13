‘Disney Very Merriest After Hours’ event brings back parade and fireworks show

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World is preparing to deck the halls.

The resort announced details late Friday about its upcoming after hours holiday event, “Disney Very Merriest After Hours.”

Disney said the four-hour event begins Nov. 8, and will take place on 24 select nights through Dec. 21 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

[TRENDING: Toddler fatally shoots mom during Zoom call | Secret cameras taken down | Woman shares monoclonal antibodies treatment experience]

Ad

Guests will get to experience several select attractions in the Magic Kingdom, festive food and beverage offerings, dance parties, nighttime spectaculars and the special holiday-themed parade “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade.”

“Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will be joined by pals from Disney’s “Frozen” and many other favorite Disney characters including the very popular Toy Soldiers. This festive parade will, of course, also feature Santa Claus himself,” Disney explained on its blog.

“Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade” coming to “Disney Very Merriest After Hours” (Disney Parks Blog)

Walt Disney World is set to celebrate its 50th anniversary celebration on Oct. 1.

Guests who attend “Disney Very Merriest After Hours” will get not one, but two firework spectaculars. Disney said guests will get to see the brand-new 50th anniversary firework spectacular “Disney Enchantment” before the event begins, followed by “Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks.”

Ad

Tickets will go on sale Aug. 20 and can be purchased online or by calling 407-939-7947.

Guests of select Disney Resort hotels, Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Hotels, as well as Shades of Green at Walt Disney World Resort can book their tickets as early as Aug. 17.

Disney said tickets range from $169 to $229 plus tax for select November and December nights and $249, plus tax on Dec. 19 and 21.

Disney Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club Members can take advantage of a $10 discount on select event dates in November.

Disney plans to share more details about the holiday event in the future.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.